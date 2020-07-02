5918 LOWELL AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

An oasis inside the beltway. This beautifully update home will not last. Remodel includes a family room on the back with large bay window, a master bedroom with luxury master bath (has its own tankless water heater and heated floor) custom walk in closet, an update kitchen to include granite counters, stainless appliances and ample cabinetry. The heated sun room is a delight. Hardwood floors, on the main level with upgraded carpet in the bedrooms. Lower level features a forth bedroom or office, full bath, spacious laundry and storage area. The landscaped rear yard is a fantastic place to relax or entertain. Too many extras to list.