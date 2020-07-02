All apartments in Alexandria
5918 LOWELL AVENUE

5918 Lowell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5918 Lowell Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
An oasis inside the beltway. This beautifully update home will not last. Remodel includes a family room on the back with large bay window, a master bedroom with luxury master bath (has its own tankless water heater and heated floor) custom walk in closet, an update kitchen to include granite counters, stainless appliances and ample cabinetry. The heated sun room is a delight. Hardwood floors, on the main level with upgraded carpet in the bedrooms. Lower level features a forth bedroom or office, full bath, spacious laundry and storage area. The landscaped rear yard is a fantastic place to relax or entertain. Too many extras to list.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5918 LOWELL AVENUE have any available units?
5918 LOWELL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5918 LOWELL AVENUE have?
Some of 5918 LOWELL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5918 LOWELL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5918 LOWELL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5918 LOWELL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5918 LOWELL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 5918 LOWELL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5918 LOWELL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5918 LOWELL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5918 LOWELL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5918 LOWELL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5918 LOWELL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5918 LOWELL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5918 LOWELL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5918 LOWELL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5918 LOWELL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5918 LOWELL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5918 LOWELL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

