5915 Mayflower Ct #T3
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

5915 Mayflower Ct #T3

5915 Mayflower Court · No Longer Available
Location

5915 Mayflower Court, Alexandria, VA 22312

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Beautifully Updated 2Bd/1Bth Condo Utilities Incl! Available Immediately! - Renters Warehouse NOVA presents this beautifully updated 2Bd/1Bth condo with all utilities included! This modern home features new wood floors throughout, an updated kitchen with gas stove open to living and dining as well as a walk-out to small patio. Beautifully updated bathroom! Large master bedroom. Ample Closet space! 2 non-reserved Parking Spaces! Laundry and storage in building. Community includes Pool, Clubhouse, public area maintenance/landscaping! Conveniently located near I-395 and lots of Shopping! Mark Center and Van Dorn Metro. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5915 Mayflower Ct #T3 have any available units?
5915 Mayflower Ct #T3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5915 Mayflower Ct #T3 have?
Some of 5915 Mayflower Ct #T3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5915 Mayflower Ct #T3 currently offering any rent specials?
5915 Mayflower Ct #T3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5915 Mayflower Ct #T3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5915 Mayflower Ct #T3 is pet friendly.
Does 5915 Mayflower Ct #T3 offer parking?
Yes, 5915 Mayflower Ct #T3 offers parking.
Does 5915 Mayflower Ct #T3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5915 Mayflower Ct #T3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5915 Mayflower Ct #T3 have a pool?
Yes, 5915 Mayflower Ct #T3 has a pool.
Does 5915 Mayflower Ct #T3 have accessible units?
No, 5915 Mayflower Ct #T3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5915 Mayflower Ct #T3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5915 Mayflower Ct #T3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5915 Mayflower Ct #T3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5915 Mayflower Ct #T3 does not have units with air conditioning.
