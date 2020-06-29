5915 Mayflower Ct #T3

Amenities

Beautifully Updated 2Bd/1Bth Condo Utilities Incl! Available Immediately! - Renters Warehouse NOVA presents this beautifully updated 2Bd/1Bth condo with all utilities included! This modern home features new wood floors throughout, an updated kitchen with gas stove open to living and dining as well as a walk-out to small patio. Beautifully updated bathroom! Large master bedroom. Ample Closet space! 2 non-reserved Parking Spaces! Laundry and storage in building. Community includes Pool, Clubhouse, public area maintenance/landscaping! Conveniently located near I-395 and lots of Shopping! Mark Center and Van Dorn Metro. Pets considered on a case by case basis.



