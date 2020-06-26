All apartments in Alexandria
5800 Summers Grove Road

5800 Summers Grove Road · No Longer Available
5800 Summers Grove Road, Alexandria, VA 22304

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Eddie Kim and Renters Warehouse proudly present this spacious, beautiful 3bd/2.5bth 4 Level End Unit Brick TH steps from Van Dorn Metro! * Minutes from 495, 395, & 95! * Kitchen features SS Appliances & Granite Counters, High Ceilings * Wood Flrs * 1 car garage + 1 ad. parking space * Balcony * Main flr family room/office w frplc * 2nd Flr Open-concept Great Rm/Dining/Kitchen/ & Powder Rm * 3rd Level features Generous Master, 2nd Bdrm, and Jack/Jill Bthrm * 4th Level Bdrm & Full Bth * Washer/Dryer * Amenities: Pool, Park & Club House! * No Pets * Applicant will be required to provide proof of income, references, credit check, and background check. App Fee $45 per adult applicant. Call or Text Eddie at 703-955-9856 for more information and to schedule a viewing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 5800 Summers Grove Road have any available units?
5800 Summers Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5800 Summers Grove Road have?
Some of 5800 Summers Grove Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 Summers Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
5800 Summers Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 Summers Grove Road pet-friendly?
No, 5800 Summers Grove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 5800 Summers Grove Road offer parking?
Yes, 5800 Summers Grove Road offers parking.
Does 5800 Summers Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5800 Summers Grove Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 Summers Grove Road have a pool?
Yes, 5800 Summers Grove Road has a pool.
Does 5800 Summers Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 5800 Summers Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 Summers Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5800 Summers Grove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5800 Summers Grove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5800 Summers Grove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
