5800 Summers Grove Road

Eddie Kim and Renters Warehouse proudly present this spacious, beautiful 3bd/2.5bth 4 Level End Unit Brick TH steps from Van Dorn Metro! * Minutes from 495, 395, & 95! * Kitchen features SS Appliances & Granite Counters, High Ceilings * Wood Flrs * 1 car garage + 1 ad. parking space * Balcony * Main flr family room/office w frplc * 2nd Flr Open-concept Great Rm/Dining/Kitchen/ & Powder Rm * 3rd Level features Generous Master, 2nd Bdrm, and Jack/Jill Bthrm * 4th Level Bdrm & Full Bth * Washer/Dryer * Amenities: Pool, Park & Club House! * No Pets * Applicant will be required to provide proof of income, references, credit check, and background check. App Fee $45 per adult applicant. Call or Text Eddie at 703-955-9856 for more information and to schedule a viewing.