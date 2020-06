Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bike storage garage

A rare find in North Old Town. This 4 level townhome features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, new kitchen and updated baths. Reserved garage parking, refinished hardwood on 3 levels, charming brick patio, new HVAC, wood burning fireplace, soaking jetted tub, skylights, attic storage, rec room, water and sewer included in rent, Bike room. Five blocks from King Street, short walk to Braddock Metro, one block from Trader Joes and close to Harris Teeter.