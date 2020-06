Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

ONE MONTH FREE RENT FOR QUALIFIED TENANT. Private end unit with FAB kitchen & fenced rear YARD.3 bedrooms. 2 baths. Full basement. Wood floors. Wood burning Fireplace Assigned parking for 1+ tons of street. Pets CBC (no more than 2, < 80 lbs combined). Min inc to qual $111,600. Cert funds required. THISCLOSE TO BRADDOCK METRO and ALL THE COOL STUFF OLD TOWN HAS TO OFFER. ALSO LESS THAN 10 MINUTES TO AMAZON & NATIONAL LANDING!!