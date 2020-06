Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Sun Filled Unit in highly desired Alexandria Overlook. SLG door to patio that backs to trees. Lg kitchen with Oak Cabs. Sep dining room, wood fls, ceiling fans, step down living room, washer/dryer, and so much more. Located just off 395 makes this a great location. Easy access into DC, Pentagon, and National Airport.