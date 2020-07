5113 BELLEMEADE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ONE OF A KIND BRICK TH WITH GARAGE, LANDSCAPING, AND PRIVATE FENCED YARD * NEW ON MARKET * GORGEOUS BRAZILIAN HARDWOOD ON ALL 3 LEVELS * GRANITE COUNTERS IN LOVELY EAT-IN KITCHEN * RENOVATED MASTER BATH W/DUAL VANITIES & WALK-IN SHOWER *2 FIREPLACES * SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FP * OPENS TO BRICK GEORGETOWN PATIO & BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED IN DESIRABLE SEMINARY PARK * PROFESSIONALLY PAINTED & CLEANED * LOCATION IS EVERYTHING * EXPRESS BUS TO PENTAGON * CLOSE TO NATIONAL HARBOR, OLD TOWN ALEX & DC * NO SMOKERS, MAXIMUM 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY * CERTIFIED FUNDS REQUIRED * LANDLORD WILL CONSIDER 2 OR 3 YEAR LEASE * COMMUTERS DREAM!!!