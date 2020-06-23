Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 51 SKYHILL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
51 SKYHILL ROAD
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:33 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
51 SKYHILL ROAD
51 Skyhill Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
51 Skyhill Road, Alexandria, VA 22314
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Check out this great 3 beds/2 baths. Just minutes from the King Street metro and the rest of Old Town Alexandria. New carpet through out the unit as well! Enjoy the private balcony as well!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 51 SKYHILL ROAD have any available units?
51 SKYHILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Alexandria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 51 SKYHILL ROAD have?
Some of 51 SKYHILL ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 51 SKYHILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
51 SKYHILL ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 SKYHILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 51 SKYHILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 51 SKYHILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 51 SKYHILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 51 SKYHILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 SKYHILL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 SKYHILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 51 SKYHILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 51 SKYHILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 51 SKYHILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 51 SKYHILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 SKYHILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St
Alexandria, VA 22312
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street
Alexandria, VA 22305
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Asher
620 N Fayette St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Dalton
1225 1st St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Similar Pages
Alexandria 1 Bedrooms
Alexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with Parking
Alexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Del Ray
London Park Apartments
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle District
Braddock Road Metro
Old Town
Brookville Seminary Valley
Southwest Quadrant
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University