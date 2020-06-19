All apartments in Alexandria
5060 DONOVAN DRIVE
Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:53 AM

5060 DONOVAN DRIVE

5060 Donovan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5060 Donovan Drive, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Close to Everything! Beautiful 2-lvl condo w/garage in Cameron Station community. Easy Access to I-395. Very close to Pentagon, DC, Old Town Alexandria. Stylish home with hrdwd flrs on main level. A cozy brick patio off DR and 2nd level deck off back bedroom. Beauty Salon / Barber Shop, Dentist, Coffee-house, Common Grounds, Community Center, Indian restaurant, Exercise Room, indoor basketball court, Jogging / Walking Path, Party Room, Pool. Outdoor Basketball and Tennis Courts adjacent to the community. The community is located between 2 parks - Armisted Boothe and Ben Brenman parks. Sam. Tucker Elementary is 0.5 miles away. Metro Shuttle in AM and PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5060 DONOVAN DRIVE have any available units?
5060 DONOVAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 5060 DONOVAN DRIVE have?
Some of 5060 DONOVAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5060 DONOVAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5060 DONOVAN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5060 DONOVAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5060 DONOVAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 5060 DONOVAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5060 DONOVAN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5060 DONOVAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5060 DONOVAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5060 DONOVAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5060 DONOVAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5060 DONOVAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5060 DONOVAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5060 DONOVAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5060 DONOVAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
