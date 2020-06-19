5060 DONOVAN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Close to Everything! Beautiful 2-lvl condo w/garage in Cameron Station community. Easy Access to I-395. Very close to Pentagon, DC, Old Town Alexandria. Stylish home with hrdwd flrs on main level. A cozy brick patio off DR and 2nd level deck off back bedroom. Beauty Salon / Barber Shop, Dentist, Coffee-house, Common Grounds, Community Center, Indian restaurant, Exercise Room, indoor basketball court, Jogging / Walking Path, Party Room, Pool. Outdoor Basketball and Tennis Courts adjacent to the community. The community is located between 2 parks - Armisted Boothe and Ben Brenman parks. Sam. Tucker Elementary is 0.5 miles away. Metro Shuttle in AM and PM