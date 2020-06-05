505 TOBACCO QUAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

OLD TOWN ALEXANDRIA TOWNHOUSE. 2 Blocks from Founder's Park & the river. 4 Blocks to Old Town, the Water Ferry, Torpedo Factory and amazing restaurants & shopping! Beautifully remodeled 2BR, 2.5BA, 2 level Townhome. With oversized fully fenced private back patio. Wood floors throughout. New cabinetry, granite & appliances. Full size washer / dryer. Powder room on main level. Beautiful wood-burning FP surrounded by built-in cabinetry & shelving. Fresh new paint throughout. Delightful quiet, private cul-de-sac community, yet only 4 blocks from the center of Old Town! One assigned parking space. Pets - small dogs considered on case by case basis. AVAILABLE NOW!