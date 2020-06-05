All apartments in Alexandria
505 TOBACCO QUAY

505 Tobacco Quay · No Longer Available
Location

505 Tobacco Quay, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OLD TOWN ALEXANDRIA TOWNHOUSE. 2 Blocks from Founder's Park & the river. 4 Blocks to Old Town, the Water Ferry, Torpedo Factory and amazing restaurants & shopping! Beautifully remodeled 2BR, 2.5BA, 2 level Townhome. With oversized fully fenced private back patio. Wood floors throughout. New cabinetry, granite & appliances. Full size washer / dryer. Powder room on main level. Beautiful wood-burning FP surrounded by built-in cabinetry & shelving. Fresh new paint throughout. Delightful quiet, private cul-de-sac community, yet only 4 blocks from the center of Old Town! One assigned parking space. Pets - small dogs considered on case by case basis. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 TOBACCO QUAY have any available units?
505 TOBACCO QUAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 505 TOBACCO QUAY have?
Some of 505 TOBACCO QUAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 TOBACCO QUAY currently offering any rent specials?
505 TOBACCO QUAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 TOBACCO QUAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 TOBACCO QUAY is pet friendly.
Does 505 TOBACCO QUAY offer parking?
Yes, 505 TOBACCO QUAY offers parking.
Does 505 TOBACCO QUAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 TOBACCO QUAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 TOBACCO QUAY have a pool?
No, 505 TOBACCO QUAY does not have a pool.
Does 505 TOBACCO QUAY have accessible units?
No, 505 TOBACCO QUAY does not have accessible units.
Does 505 TOBACCO QUAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 TOBACCO QUAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 TOBACCO QUAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 TOBACCO QUAY does not have units with air conditioning.
