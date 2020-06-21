Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym parking bbq/grill garage

505 E Braddock Rd #407 Available 08/07/20 Rarely available 1BR across street from Braddock Metro! - 1BR, 1BA in popular Colecroft Station located across the street from Braddock Rd METRO station! Nicely updated with granite counters in kitchen, black appliances & ample cabinetry space*Open & Bright living space with sliding glass doors leading to balcony*Bamboo hardwood floors throughout!*Garage Parking*Conveniently located in the city of Alexandria*Colecroft amenities include Community Room with kitchen, exercise room, courtyard with gazebo & grilling station, pet area & secure garage parking with bike lockers! Excellent location with close proximity to Potomac Yard Trail for biking/hiking and plenty of dining & entertainment options in historic Old Town Alexandria, vibrant Del Ray & National Harbor! Just minutes to Reagan National Airport and the Pentagon!Sentri-LB located in entrance foyer*NO smokers*NEW HVAC being installed 1st week in August! AVAILABLE 8.7.2020*VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/5eea4914-cd6e-425b-9543-52488bf498b8/?utm_source=captureapp**TENANT ALLOWING SHOWINGS ONLY TO VISITORS WHO WEAR FACE MASKS & REMOVE SHOES*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346



