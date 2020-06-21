All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

505 E Braddock Rd #407

505 East Braddock Road · (703) 302-0346
Location

505 East Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 505 E Braddock Rd #407 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
505 E Braddock Rd #407 Available 08/07/20 Rarely available 1BR across street from Braddock Metro! - 1BR, 1BA in popular Colecroft Station located across the street from Braddock Rd METRO station! Nicely updated with granite counters in kitchen, black appliances & ample cabinetry space*Open & Bright living space with sliding glass doors leading to balcony*Bamboo hardwood floors throughout!*Garage Parking*Conveniently located in the city of Alexandria*Colecroft amenities include Community Room with kitchen, exercise room, courtyard with gazebo & grilling station, pet area & secure garage parking with bike lockers! Excellent location with close proximity to Potomac Yard Trail for biking/hiking and plenty of dining & entertainment options in historic Old Town Alexandria, vibrant Del Ray & National Harbor! Just minutes to Reagan National Airport and the Pentagon!Sentri-LB located in entrance foyer*NO smokers*NEW HVAC being installed 1st week in August! AVAILABLE 8.7.2020*VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/5eea4914-cd6e-425b-9543-52488bf498b8/?utm_source=captureapp**TENANT ALLOWING SHOWINGS ONLY TO VISITORS WHO WEAR FACE MASKS & REMOVE SHOES*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346

(RLNE5828332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 E Braddock Rd #407 have any available units?
505 E Braddock Rd #407 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 E Braddock Rd #407 have?
Some of 505 E Braddock Rd #407's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 E Braddock Rd #407 currently offering any rent specials?
505 E Braddock Rd #407 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 E Braddock Rd #407 pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 E Braddock Rd #407 is pet friendly.
Does 505 E Braddock Rd #407 offer parking?
Yes, 505 E Braddock Rd #407 does offer parking.
Does 505 E Braddock Rd #407 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 E Braddock Rd #407 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 E Braddock Rd #407 have a pool?
No, 505 E Braddock Rd #407 does not have a pool.
Does 505 E Braddock Rd #407 have accessible units?
No, 505 E Braddock Rd #407 does not have accessible units.
Does 505 E Braddock Rd #407 have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 E Braddock Rd #407 does not have units with dishwashers.
