This 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo has hardwood floors throughout and a large bedroom with a walk in closet, It is also minutes away from Old Town Alexandria, National Harbor, and Reagan National Airport and within walking distance to the Van Dorn metro. The condo community also offers a shuttle that runs between Eisenhower and the Van Dorn Metro stations. Enjoy the ammenities which include an outdoor pool, exercise room, playground, and a gazebo that overlooks a beautiful water fountain!