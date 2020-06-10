4561 STRUTFIELD LANE

Amenities
Kitchen just updated with new granite countertops and deep single stainless steel sink. New faucet and garbage disposal just installed. Spacious top floor condo w/high ceilings, gas fireplace, extra large balcony. Plus TWO garage spaces! Friendly community w/awesome amenities & events incl 24 hr fitness, pool, clubhouse, party room, meeting room, gazebo in courtyard & more. EZ commute to DC, Pentagon, Mark Center, Old Town, Fort Belvoir & 15 min walk to Shirlington. Good credit a must. No pets. . Move in fee is $200. Elevator use fee is $200 (refundable)