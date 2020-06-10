4561 STRUTFIELD LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage

Kitchen just updated with new granite countertops and deep single stainless steel sink. New faucet and garbage disposal just installed. Spacious top floor condo w/high ceilings, gas fireplace, extra large balcony. Plus TWO garage spaces! Friendly community w/awesome amenities & events incl 24 hr fitness, pool, clubhouse, party room, meeting room, gazebo in courtyard & more. EZ commute to DC, Pentagon, Mark Center, Old Town, Fort Belvoir & 15 min walk to Shirlington. Good credit a must. No pets. . Move in fee is $200. Elevator use fee is $200 (refundable)