Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:12 AM

4561 STRUTFIELD LANE

4561 Strutfield Lane · (703) 896-5869
Location

4561 Strutfield Lane, Alexandria, VA 22311

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3411 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
Kitchen just updated with new granite countertops and deep single stainless steel sink. New faucet and garbage disposal just installed. Spacious top floor condo w/high ceilings, gas fireplace, extra large balcony. Plus TWO garage spaces! Friendly community w/awesome amenities & events incl 24 hr fitness, pool, clubhouse, party room, meeting room, gazebo in courtyard & more. EZ commute to DC, Pentagon, Mark Center, Old Town, Fort Belvoir & 15 min walk to Shirlington. Good credit a must. No pets. . Move in fee is $200. Elevator use fee is $200 (refundable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 232 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4561 STRUTFIELD LANE have any available units?
4561 STRUTFIELD LANE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 4561 STRUTFIELD LANE have?
Some of 4561 STRUTFIELD LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4561 STRUTFIELD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4561 STRUTFIELD LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4561 STRUTFIELD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4561 STRUTFIELD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 4561 STRUTFIELD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4561 STRUTFIELD LANE does offer parking.
Does 4561 STRUTFIELD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4561 STRUTFIELD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4561 STRUTFIELD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4561 STRUTFIELD LANE has a pool.
Does 4561 STRUTFIELD LANE have accessible units?
No, 4561 STRUTFIELD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4561 STRUTFIELD LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4561 STRUTFIELD LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
