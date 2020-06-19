All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 4560 STRUTFIELD LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
4560 STRUTFIELD LANE
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

4560 STRUTFIELD LANE

4560 Strutfield Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4560 Strutfield Lane, Alexandria, VA 22311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available 3/16/2020! Location Location! Large 2-master bedroom condo in the Palazzo. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Neutral & sunny. Metro stop at door. Minutes to DC, Old Town Alexandria. Laminate floors. Master suite with private bath. French door to over-sized private balcony. 1-car garage parking. Plus great community amenities: pool, exercise room. A must see! $200 non-refundable "move-in" fee and $200 refundable "elevator deposit" paid directly to the Palazzo at Park Center at move-in. Landlord considers 1 small pet with $50 per month pet rent. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1995) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4560 STRUTFIELD LANE have any available units?
4560 STRUTFIELD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 4560 STRUTFIELD LANE have?
Some of 4560 STRUTFIELD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4560 STRUTFIELD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4560 STRUTFIELD LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4560 STRUTFIELD LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4560 STRUTFIELD LANE is pet friendly.
Does 4560 STRUTFIELD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4560 STRUTFIELD LANE does offer parking.
Does 4560 STRUTFIELD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4560 STRUTFIELD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4560 STRUTFIELD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4560 STRUTFIELD LANE has a pool.
Does 4560 STRUTFIELD LANE have accessible units?
No, 4560 STRUTFIELD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4560 STRUTFIELD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4560 STRUTFIELD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St
Alexandria, VA 22312
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22314
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University