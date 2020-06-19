4560 STRUTFIELD LANE

Amenities

Available 3/16/2020! Location Location! Large 2-master bedroom condo in the Palazzo. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Neutral & sunny. Metro stop at door. Minutes to DC, Old Town Alexandria. Laminate floors. Master suite with private bath. French door to over-sized private balcony. 1-car garage parking. Plus great community amenities: pool, exercise room. A must see! $200 non-refundable "move-in" fee and $200 refundable "elevator deposit" paid directly to the Palazzo at Park Center at move-in. Landlord considers 1 small pet with $50 per month pet rent. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1995) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.