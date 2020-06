Amenities

Great Old Town location!Spacious 3 level townhouse in quiet community.Walk to King St Metro, Whole Foods, Shops, Restaurants, Patent Trademark Offices, movies and more. Hardwood floors, Kitchen with granite and stainless. Bath with jetted tub and shower. Two bedrooms upstairs. Lower level has full bath, den or office, and storage room. Fenced patio. 2 reserved parking spots. No smoking No pets.