417 S COLUMBUS ST

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect location in Historic Old Town Alexandria! Spacious 3BR, 2.5 bath brick townhouse has hardwood floors, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and off-street parking. Extra large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, extra storage closets and an en-suite bath. Two additional bedrooms and full bath on second floor. Freshly painted, entire upstairs has new carpet and fresh paint. Main level has a combined living/dining area, kitchen, half bath and an extra room that can be used as an office or sitting area. French doors open to a large brick patio with assigned parking right outside your back gate. Washer/dryer in unit. The best of Old Town restaurants, shops, coffee and more all within 3 blocks. Metro and Potomac River just a few blocks away. Dogs allowed case by case with non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. No smoking.