417 S COLUMBUS ST
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:07 PM

417 S COLUMBUS ST

417 South Columbus Street · No Longer Available
Location

417 South Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect location in Historic Old Town Alexandria! Spacious 3BR, 2.5 bath brick townhouse has hardwood floors, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and off-street parking. Extra large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, extra storage closets and an en-suite bath. Two additional bedrooms and full bath on second floor. Freshly painted, entire upstairs has new carpet and fresh paint. Main level has a combined living/dining area, kitchen, half bath and an extra room that can be used as an office or sitting area. French doors open to a large brick patio with assigned parking right outside your back gate. Washer/dryer in unit. The best of Old Town restaurants, shops, coffee and more all within 3 blocks. Metro and Potomac River just a few blocks away. Dogs allowed case by case with non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 S COLUMBUS ST have any available units?
417 S COLUMBUS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 S COLUMBUS ST have?
Some of 417 S COLUMBUS ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 S COLUMBUS ST currently offering any rent specials?
417 S COLUMBUS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 S COLUMBUS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 S COLUMBUS ST is pet friendly.
Does 417 S COLUMBUS ST offer parking?
Yes, 417 S COLUMBUS ST offers parking.
Does 417 S COLUMBUS ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 S COLUMBUS ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 S COLUMBUS ST have a pool?
No, 417 S COLUMBUS ST does not have a pool.
Does 417 S COLUMBUS ST have accessible units?
No, 417 S COLUMBUS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 417 S COLUMBUS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 S COLUMBUS ST has units with dishwashers.
