Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:30 AM

415 Jefferson St

415 Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

415 Jefferson Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a charming historic townhouse in the South East / Yates Garden Old Town Alexandria. This 2 bed, 2 bath with expanded basement townhouse has been upgraded through out providing all the character of a historic home with all the comforts of the modern day. This house has a fantastic landscaped patio, perfect for sitting out, barbecuing, or entertaining. This house also includes a private off street parking space.

Close to everything Old Town has to offer! 3 blocks to the Potomac River and parks along the river. 2 blocks to groceries, bars, and restaurants. Many of unique shops, restaurants and bars/pubs are within 3-6 blocks away. King St metro and rail stations are within 1 mile and serve both the Blue and Yellow lines, providing multiple travel options into and around the city and frequent trains during rush hour. Multiple Metro and DASH bus stops are within 1 blocks, most go to the metro stations, and directly to the Pentagon. The Mount Vernon bike path is nearby providing easy access to biking, running, and walking options up and down the Potomac, from Mount Vernon all the way to Washington DC. Reagan airport is 10 minutes away.

About the house:
-Exposed brick walls and timber beams
-Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances
-Original wood floors in the entry way and living room
-Finished basement for additional 400 sq ft of living space
-Washer and Dryer on first floor
-Private patio. Perfect for lounging, barbecuing, or entertaining
-Private off street parking on access road in front of the house
-New energy efficient, high powered A/C unit and air handler, and a new energy efficient water heater

Available in Early August. No pets, however, may consider waivers to this based on the type of pet. Additional pet security deposit and pet premium will apply for any pets. Minimum lease period is 1 year, but will give special consideration to qualified applicants that are interested in 2 year leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Jefferson St have any available units?
415 Jefferson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 415 Jefferson St have?
Some of 415 Jefferson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
415 Jefferson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Jefferson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Jefferson St is pet friendly.
Does 415 Jefferson St offer parking?
Yes, 415 Jefferson St offers parking.
Does 415 Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 Jefferson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 415 Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 415 Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 415 Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Jefferson St has units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Jefferson St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 415 Jefferson St has units with air conditioning.
