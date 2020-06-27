415 Jefferson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a charming historic townhouse in the South East / Yates Garden Old Town Alexandria. This 2 bed, 2 bath with expanded basement townhouse has been upgraded through out providing all the character of a historic home with all the comforts of the modern day. This house has a fantastic landscaped patio, perfect for sitting out, barbecuing, or entertaining. This house also includes a private off street parking space.



Close to everything Old Town has to offer! 3 blocks to the Potomac River and parks along the river. 2 blocks to groceries, bars, and restaurants. Many of unique shops, restaurants and bars/pubs are within 3-6 blocks away. King St metro and rail stations are within 1 mile and serve both the Blue and Yellow lines, providing multiple travel options into and around the city and frequent trains during rush hour. Multiple Metro and DASH bus stops are within 1 blocks, most go to the metro stations, and directly to the Pentagon. The Mount Vernon bike path is nearby providing easy access to biking, running, and walking options up and down the Potomac, from Mount Vernon all the way to Washington DC. Reagan airport is 10 minutes away.



About the house:

-Exposed brick walls and timber beams

-Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances

-Original wood floors in the entry way and living room

-Finished basement for additional 400 sq ft of living space

-Washer and Dryer on first floor

-Private patio. Perfect for lounging, barbecuing, or entertaining

-Private off street parking on access road in front of the house

-New energy efficient, high powered A/C unit and air handler, and a new energy efficient water heater



Available in Early August. No pets, however, may consider waivers to this based on the type of pet. Additional pet security deposit and pet premium will apply for any pets. Minimum lease period is 1 year, but will give special consideration to qualified applicants that are interested in 2 year leases.