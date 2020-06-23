412 HUME AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous Duplex that lives like a SFH within walking distance to "the avenue". Welcoming front porch and large fenced back yard for tons of outdoor space. Bright and light, fully renovated with all new appliances, updated HVAC and water heater. Gas heating and cooking. Refinished hardwoods on top 2 levels. Well maintained home, updated and ready for attentive tenant. Tons of storage. 3 bedrooms on the top floor. Deck off top floor bedroom with super views. One bedroom (NTC) and full bathroom in the basement. Half bath on the main. Driveway parking, fenced backyard with shed. Commuters dream.