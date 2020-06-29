3766 Gunston Rd

Amenities

Gorgeous Condo some Utilities Included - Stunning two-level 2-bedroom 1 bathroom 980 sq. ft condo in the Alexandria area. This beauty is close to many shops, restaurants, green spaces, and entertainment. 10 min walk to Shirlington, 5 minutes to Parkfairfax Fitness Center, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, pools, and Charles Barrett Elementary. If you enjoy biking then youre in luck just a 5-minute bike ride to W&OD trail, a 10-minute bike ride to Mount Vernon trail. Condo is 2 levels, nobody above or below you, with beautiful hardwood floors, stunning tile work, and large open sunbathed rooms. Kitchen has all the modern conveniences with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cupboard and counter space, and tile floors. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, mater features crown molding, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry saves time and hassle. Slate back patio opens to a large green space with beautiful views and mature landscaping. Parking is plentiful with tons of off-street parking available. Amenities include access to the fitness center, pools, large-item trash/recycling, car wash/maintenance area, neighborhood programming, trash pickup 6 days/week from front steps, recycling pickup 1 day/week from front steps, large-item pickup 2 days/month, tot lots, and playgrounds. Tenant pays electricity HOA covers the rest. Pets welcome. Accepting applications at www.keyrenteralexandria.com



Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Minimum (1) one-year lease required longer terms accepted.



