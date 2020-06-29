All apartments in Alexandria
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3766 Gunston Rd
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

3766 Gunston Rd

3766 Gunston Road · No Longer Available
Location

3766 Gunston Road, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous Condo some Utilities Included - Stunning two-level 2-bedroom 1 bathroom 980 sq. ft condo in the Alexandria area. This beauty is close to many shops, restaurants, green spaces, and entertainment. 10 min walk to Shirlington, 5 minutes to Parkfairfax Fitness Center, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, pools, and Charles Barrett Elementary. If you enjoy biking then youre in luck just a 5-minute bike ride to W&OD trail, a 10-minute bike ride to Mount Vernon trail. Condo is 2 levels, nobody above or below you, with beautiful hardwood floors, stunning tile work, and large open sunbathed rooms. Kitchen has all the modern conveniences with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cupboard and counter space, and tile floors. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, mater features crown molding, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry saves time and hassle. Slate back patio opens to a large green space with beautiful views and mature landscaping. Parking is plentiful with tons of off-street parking available. Amenities include access to the fitness center, pools, large-item trash/recycling, car wash/maintenance area, neighborhood programming, trash pickup 6 days/week from front steps, recycling pickup 1 day/week from front steps, large-item pickup 2 days/month, tot lots, and playgrounds. Tenant pays electricity HOA covers the rest. Pets welcome. Accepting applications at www.keyrenteralexandria.com

Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Minimum (1) one-year lease required longer terms accepted.

(RLNE5276359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3766 Gunston Rd have any available units?
3766 Gunston Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3766 Gunston Rd have?
Some of 3766 Gunston Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3766 Gunston Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3766 Gunston Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3766 Gunston Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3766 Gunston Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3766 Gunston Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3766 Gunston Rd offers parking.
Does 3766 Gunston Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3766 Gunston Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3766 Gunston Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3766 Gunston Rd has a pool.
Does 3766 Gunston Rd have accessible units?
No, 3766 Gunston Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3766 Gunston Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3766 Gunston Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3766 Gunston Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3766 Gunston Rd has units with air conditioning.
