Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:35 AM

3460 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE

3460 Martha Custis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3460 Martha Custis Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bike storage
media room
tennis court
Huge Patio with Panoramic Views. Enjoy a big dose of nature while sitting outside and relaxing on the patio of this End Unit Parkfairfax 1 BR condo. Lovely gardens, trees, and plush greenery are all around you. If you love the outdoors this is a perfect fit. Inside you~ll find plenty of windows, a large bedroom, shiny hardwood floors, along with some nice updates in the bath and the kitchen. At the opposite end of your building is your separate storage area along with bike storage, and the updated laundry room. The DASH and Metro Bus Stop is a 1 minute walk from your front door and then a quick ride down I395 to the Pentagon Metro Station. The shops, restaurants, movie theaters, along with Harris Teeter, and the Signature Regional Theatre of Shirlington Village are a 15 minute walk from your door to theirs. The Parkfairfax community has 3 pools, plenty of outdoor space, tennis courts, a gym, and a Neighborhood Watch Program. Pets are welcomed on a case by case basis so come take a look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3460 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have any available units?
3460 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3460 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have?
Some of 3460 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3460 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3460 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3460 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3460 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3460 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3460 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3460 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3460 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3460 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3460 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3460 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3460 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3460 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3460 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3460 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3460 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

