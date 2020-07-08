3460 MARTHA CUSTIS DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry pool bike storage media room tennis court

Huge Patio with Panoramic Views. Enjoy a big dose of nature while sitting outside and relaxing on the patio of this End Unit Parkfairfax 1 BR condo. Lovely gardens, trees, and plush greenery are all around you. If you love the outdoors this is a perfect fit. Inside you~ll find plenty of windows, a large bedroom, shiny hardwood floors, along with some nice updates in the bath and the kitchen. At the opposite end of your building is your separate storage area along with bike storage, and the updated laundry room. The DASH and Metro Bus Stop is a 1 minute walk from your front door and then a quick ride down I395 to the Pentagon Metro Station. The shops, restaurants, movie theaters, along with Harris Teeter, and the Signature Regional Theatre of Shirlington Village are a 15 minute walk from your door to theirs. The Parkfairfax community has 3 pools, plenty of outdoor space, tennis courts, a gym, and a Neighborhood Watch Program. Pets are welcomed on a case by case basis so come take a look.