3403 Commonwealth Ave Unit C

Amenities
3403 Commonwealth Unit C is a must see newly renovated, pet friendly 1BR/1BA in the heart of Alexandria!
Highlights:
Newly modernized and fully equipped kitchen!
Granite counter tops
Abundant natural light
Dining AND Living area
Large bedroom
Hardwood floors throughout
Nicely appointed and modernized bathroom
On AND off street parking
Laundry facility is located in another building onsite
Tenants only pay electric!
Pets on case by case basis with fees associated
AC
Now Available
(RLNE5130486)