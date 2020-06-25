All apartments in Alexandria
3403 Commonwealth Ave Unit C
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

3403 Commonwealth Ave Unit C

3403 Commonwealth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3403 Commonwealth Ave, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3403 Commonwealth Unit C is a must see newly renovated, pet friendly 1BR/1BA in the heart of Alexandria!

Highlights:

Newly modernized and fully equipped kitchen!
Granite counter tops
Abundant natural light
Dining AND Living area
Large bedroom
Hardwood floors throughout
Nicely appointed and modernized bathroom
On AND off street parking
Laundry facility is located in another building onsite
Tenants only pay electric!
Pets on case by case basis with fees associated
AC

Now Available

(RLNE5130486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

