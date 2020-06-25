3403 Commonwealth Ave Unit C

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3403 Commonwealth Unit C is a must see newly renovated, pet friendly 1BR/1BA in the heart of Alexandria!



Highlights:



Newly modernized and fully equipped kitchen!

Granite counter tops

Abundant natural light

Dining AND Living area

Large bedroom

Hardwood floors throughout

Nicely appointed and modernized bathroom

On AND off street parking

Laundry facility is located in another building onsite

Tenants only pay electric!

Pets on case by case basis with fees associated

AC



Now Available



(RLNE5130486)