Great end unit with lots of light and privacy. Recent updates include heat pump, radiant heaters, Double pane vinyl windows throughout. Vintage parquet hardwood flooring in LR, DR, and BR. Vintage bathroom and kitchen. Immaculately maintained by current tenant. Available by mid July or sooner. Walk to bus stop. Just minutes from Pentagon, Crystal City, Brac Building and of course AMAZON!!!!!!!Lots of green space to explore and enjoy. 3 swimming pools. Extra storage space !!!