3315 WYNDHAM CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator parking guest parking

Location! Location! Location! Lovely setting on 4th floor of Condo Bldg. Large size living area with open layout and Compact Galley Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator and Range with Oven. Full size Washer and Dryer next to Master Bathroom. Bedrooms are pretty large and bright. Enclosed in Balcony helps create a cozy area. Two Full Bathrooms and nice size closets. Dining area next to Kitchen will allow a full size Dining Table. Floors are mostly tiled except for the carpeted Bedrooms. Ceiling Fans in Master and Living Area to save energy in all seasons. Allocated Basement Parking and Visitor Parking available. Fantastic transportations - 3 rapid transit stations (King Street Station, Braddock Rd Station and Eisenhower Ave Station) on the Blue Line and Yellow Line, and over 50 nearby bus lines, the public transit service in this part of the Washington metropolitan area is good. By car is also straightforward. It is a reasonably short drive to the nearest highway, such as Capital Beltway, from anywhere in Alexandria. Physically active people will welcome the quite pedestrian-friendly nature of Alexandria; many daily needs are easy to carry out on foot. Welcome Home!