Alexandria, VA
3315 WYNDHAM CIRCLE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

3315 WYNDHAM CIRCLE

3315 Wyndham Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3315 Wyndham Circle, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
guest parking
Location! Location! Location! Lovely setting on 4th floor of Condo Bldg. Large size living area with open layout and Compact Galley Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator and Range with Oven. Full size Washer and Dryer next to Master Bathroom. Bedrooms are pretty large and bright. Enclosed in Balcony helps create a cozy area. Two Full Bathrooms and nice size closets. Dining area next to Kitchen will allow a full size Dining Table. Floors are mostly tiled except for the carpeted Bedrooms. Ceiling Fans in Master and Living Area to save energy in all seasons. Allocated Basement Parking and Visitor Parking available. Fantastic transportations - 3 rapid transit stations (King Street Station, Braddock Rd Station and Eisenhower Ave Station) on the Blue Line and Yellow Line, and over 50 nearby bus lines, the public transit service in this part of the Washington metropolitan area is good. By car is also straightforward. It is a reasonably short drive to the nearest highway, such as Capital Beltway, from anywhere in Alexandria. Physically active people will welcome the quite pedestrian-friendly nature of Alexandria; many daily needs are easy to carry out on foot. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have any available units?
3315 WYNDHAM CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3315 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have?
Some of 3315 WYNDHAM CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 WYNDHAM CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3315 WYNDHAM CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 WYNDHAM CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3315 WYNDHAM CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3315 WYNDHAM CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3315 WYNDHAM CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3315 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3315 WYNDHAM CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 3315 WYNDHAM CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 3315 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have accessible units?
Yes, 3315 WYNDHAM CIRCLE has accessible units.
Does 3315 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3315 WYNDHAM CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3315 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3315 WYNDHAM CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

