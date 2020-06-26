3313 COMMONWEALTH AVE #D

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 3313 Commonwealth Avenue, Unit D. This one bedroom, one bath ground-floor condo with 700 square feet in Auburn Village has been completely and totally renovated with class and style. It has a great open floorplan. There is new contemporary flooring throughout along with thick baseboard molding, custom painting, new lighting fixtures, electric switch plates and new brushed nickel door handles and hardware. The kitchen and master bath are truly to-die-for. The kitchen features Calcutta quartz counters, white shaker cabinetry, stainless appliances and an island with full waterfall design lit up by classy recessed lighting. The bath uses extensive Carrera marble, glass mosaic tile, beautiful flooring and a new vanity, fixtures and hardware. This fine home is convenient to all commuter routes and just steps from Northside restaurant.