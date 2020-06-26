All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

3313 COMMONWEALTH AVE #D

3313 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3313 Commonwealth Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 3313 Commonwealth Avenue, Unit D. This one bedroom, one bath ground-floor condo with 700 square feet in Auburn Village has been completely and totally renovated with class and style. It has a great open floorplan. There is new contemporary flooring throughout along with thick baseboard molding, custom painting, new lighting fixtures, electric switch plates and new brushed nickel door handles and hardware. The kitchen and master bath are truly to-die-for. The kitchen features Calcutta quartz counters, white shaker cabinetry, stainless appliances and an island with full waterfall design lit up by classy recessed lighting. The bath uses extensive Carrera marble, glass mosaic tile, beautiful flooring and a new vanity, fixtures and hardware. This fine home is convenient to all commuter routes and just steps from Northside restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 COMMONWEALTH AVE #D have any available units?
3313 COMMONWEALTH AVE #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3313 COMMONWEALTH AVE #D have?
Some of 3313 COMMONWEALTH AVE #D's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 COMMONWEALTH AVE #D currently offering any rent specials?
3313 COMMONWEALTH AVE #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 COMMONWEALTH AVE #D pet-friendly?
No, 3313 COMMONWEALTH AVE #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3313 COMMONWEALTH AVE #D offer parking?
Yes, 3313 COMMONWEALTH AVE #D offers parking.
Does 3313 COMMONWEALTH AVE #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3313 COMMONWEALTH AVE #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 COMMONWEALTH AVE #D have a pool?
No, 3313 COMMONWEALTH AVE #D does not have a pool.
Does 3313 COMMONWEALTH AVE #D have accessible units?
No, 3313 COMMONWEALTH AVE #D does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 COMMONWEALTH AVE #D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 COMMONWEALTH AVE #D has units with dishwashers.
Does 3313 COMMONWEALTH AVE #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 3313 COMMONWEALTH AVE #D does not have units with air conditioning.
