3222 S 28th St #404

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool

BOLLING BROOK CONDOMINIUM ROUTE 7 AND 395 LOCATION - OPPORTUNITY TO GET A 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT HOME FOR $1425 AT ROUTE 7 AND 395 CLOSE IN DC LOCATION!!!



THE PROPERTY HAS A NEWER BATHROOM AND OTHER NEWER FIXTURES AND WILL SHOW LIKE NEW WHEN YOU MOVE IN!!!



THE PROPERTY COMES WITH ELECTRONIC SECURITY DOORS AND 1 PARKING SPACE!!!



AREA IS UNDER SOME UPGRADES LIKE THE VA GATEWAY COMPLEX WHICH WILL HAVE A HARRIS TEETER NEXT DOOR!!!



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED APARTMENT HOME!!!



(RLNE5516102)