3222 S 28th St #404
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:38 AM
1 of 6
3222 S 28th St #404
3222 South 28th Street
·
Location
3222 South 28th Street, Alexandria, VA 22302
Boiling Brook
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
BOLLING BROOK CONDOMINIUM ROUTE 7 AND 395 LOCATION - OPPORTUNITY TO GET A 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT HOME FOR $1425 AT ROUTE 7 AND 395 CLOSE IN DC LOCATION!!!
THE PROPERTY HAS A NEWER BATHROOM AND OTHER NEWER FIXTURES AND WILL SHOW LIKE NEW WHEN YOU MOVE IN!!!
THE PROPERTY COMES WITH ELECTRONIC SECURITY DOORS AND 1 PARKING SPACE!!!
AREA IS UNDER SOME UPGRADES LIKE THE VA GATEWAY COMPLEX WHICH WILL HAVE A HARRIS TEETER NEXT DOOR!!!
PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED APARTMENT HOME!!!
(RLNE5516102)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3222 S 28th St #404 have any available units?
3222 S 28th St #404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
What amenities does 3222 S 28th St #404 have?
Some of 3222 S 28th St #404's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3222 S 28th St #404 currently offering any rent specials?
3222 S 28th St #404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 S 28th St #404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3222 S 28th St #404 is pet friendly.
Does 3222 S 28th St #404 offer parking?
Yes, 3222 S 28th St #404 offers parking.
Does 3222 S 28th St #404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3222 S 28th St #404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 S 28th St #404 have a pool?
Yes, 3222 S 28th St #404 has a pool.
Does 3222 S 28th St #404 have accessible units?
No, 3222 S 28th St #404 does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 S 28th St #404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3222 S 28th St #404 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3222 S 28th St #404 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3222 S 28th St #404 does not have units with air conditioning.
