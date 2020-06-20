All apartments in Alexandria
Location

311 East Howell Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

This lovely one bedroom loft suite is available immediately. The space is appropriate for one person. It is fully furnished.

The space is located on the 3rd floor of a Victorian home and is about 900 square feet. It is a totally private self-contained space with a door leading to it. It includes a living room, bedroom, and full bath with claw foot tub and shower, kitchenette area, cathedral ceilings and wooden beams. It is has lots of light from skylights and windows. The bathroom has both a shower and a claw foot tub. The suite is fully furnished and includes sheets and towels. The space is air conditioned and heated though a central system. There is a kitchenette area in the space which includes a microwave, small refrigerator, coffee pot, toaster, and instapot. The rent includes the following:

- Air conditioning/heating
- DSL cable
- Use of on-site washing machine and dryer
- Off street parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 E Howell Ave have any available units?
311 E Howell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 E Howell Ave have?
Some of 311 E Howell Ave's amenities include air conditioning, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 E Howell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
311 E Howell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 E Howell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 311 E Howell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 311 E Howell Ave offer parking?
No, 311 E Howell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 311 E Howell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 E Howell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 E Howell Ave have a pool?
No, 311 E Howell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 311 E Howell Ave have accessible units?
No, 311 E Howell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 311 E Howell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 E Howell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
