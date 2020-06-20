311 E Howell Ave

Amenities

This lovely one bedroom loft suite is available immediately. The space is appropriate for one person. It is fully furnished.



The space is located on the 3rd floor of a Victorian home and is about 900 square feet. It is a totally private self-contained space with a door leading to it. It includes a living room, bedroom, and full bath with claw foot tub and shower, kitchenette area, cathedral ceilings and wooden beams. It is has lots of light from skylights and windows. The bathroom has both a shower and a claw foot tub. The suite is fully furnished and includes sheets and towels. The space is air conditioned and heated though a central system. There is a kitchenette area in the space which includes a microwave, small refrigerator, coffee pot, toaster, and instapot. The rent includes the following:



- Air conditioning/heating

- DSL cable

- Use of on-site washing machine and dryer

- Off street parking