307 YOAKUM PARKWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court car wash area clubhouse gym playground pool pool table racquetball court bbq/grill sauna tennis court

Amzing Views from 16 Foot Balcony in the Clouds. Modern and Bright looking . Watergate at Landmark is located inside the "Beltway" and is on 36 Beautifully Landscaped & Gated Acres. Here are some of what makes Watergate a one-of-a kind, Wonderfully, Comfortable Lifestyle:Indoor Pool with Lap lanes, Social Area and Jacuzzi, Free Shuttle to Van Dorn Metro (Blue Line), Convenience Store, Restaurant, Fitness Center, Saunas, Billiards, Ping Pong, Indoor Golf Driving Room, Library, Community Center, Activities for All Ages, Sprawling Outdoor Pool with Lap-lanes, Diving Area and Social Area, Gazebos, Over a Mile of Jog/Walking Path, Tot Lot, 4 Outdoor lighted Tennis Courts, 2 Indoor Tennis Courts, Racquetball, Picnic Areas & Grills, Award Winning Landscaping, Car Washing Area, Basketball Court and Much More! Located just over a Mile from Metro and Minutes to Pentagon, Old Towne and DC.