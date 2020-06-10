All apartments in Alexandria
307 YOAKUM PARKWAY
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:33 PM

307 YOAKUM PARKWAY

307 Yoakum Pkwy · (703) 824-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

307 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA 22304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1720 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
racquetball court
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Amzing Views from 16 Foot Balcony in the Clouds. Modern and Bright looking . Watergate at Landmark is located inside the "Beltway" and is on 36 Beautifully Landscaped & Gated Acres. Here are some of what makes Watergate a one-of-a kind, Wonderfully, Comfortable Lifestyle:Indoor Pool with Lap lanes, Social Area and Jacuzzi, Free Shuttle to Van Dorn Metro (Blue Line), Convenience Store, Restaurant, Fitness Center, Saunas, Billiards, Ping Pong, Indoor Golf Driving Room, Library, Community Center, Activities for All Ages, Sprawling Outdoor Pool with Lap-lanes, Diving Area and Social Area, Gazebos, Over a Mile of Jog/Walking Path, Tot Lot, 4 Outdoor lighted Tennis Courts, 2 Indoor Tennis Courts, Racquetball, Picnic Areas & Grills, Award Winning Landscaping, Car Washing Area, Basketball Court and Much More! Located just over a Mile from Metro and Minutes to Pentagon, Old Towne and DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 YOAKUM PARKWAY have any available units?
307 YOAKUM PARKWAY has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 YOAKUM PARKWAY have?
Some of 307 YOAKUM PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 YOAKUM PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
307 YOAKUM PARKWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 YOAKUM PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 307 YOAKUM PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 307 YOAKUM PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 307 YOAKUM PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 307 YOAKUM PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 YOAKUM PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 YOAKUM PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 307 YOAKUM PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 307 YOAKUM PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 307 YOAKUM PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 307 YOAKUM PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 YOAKUM PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
