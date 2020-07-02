2501 Dewitt Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated Del Ray Single Family Home on Corner Lot - Available December 1, 2019.



Welcome Home to this newly renovated 3 level 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom, 2 half bathroom home.



Home features 3 levels and sits on nearly a 1/4 acre lot. Main level features gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the living room and dining room. Grab a book from the built in bookcase and warm up this winter in front of the gas fireplace in the living room. Newly remodeled eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, wine chiller in beverage center area, built in desk, laundry closet with barn door, and spacious pantry. Access to the fenced in rear yard via the kitchen. Master bedroom suite is located on the main level as well, with wall to wall carpeting and a remodeled bathroom.



Upper level of the home feature two additional spacious bedrooms as well as another remodeled full bathroom.



Lower level features new wood flooring, additional storage space as well a 1/2 bathroom.



List of all upgrades: New roof, new paint throughout, Smarthome Ready (Nest thermostats and lights),wall to wall carpeting in all three bedrooms,full basement with new flooring, gas heating, dual level thermostats, large eat in kitchen with movable island, desk and work-space area, stainless steel appliances throughout, storage shed with Bluetooth lock (mower and weedwacker convey), full house warranty, and outdoor patio addition (to be done in the spring).



Parking: 2-3 car driveway



Pets: Owner will allow pets with deposit. Two pets max ($500 per pet deposit)



Schools: Alexandria City Public Schools



Neighborhood: Del Ray; located right off of Mt Vernon Avenue



Community Amenities: close to many of the Del Ray shops and restaurants, walk to the Del ray Framer's Market, one lock to bus stop which can take you to Pentagon Metro, minutes to Washington, DC, Crystal City, and Old Town Alexandria.



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $140,000/ year. Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Fees:

Rent: $3500

Security Deposit: $3500 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: 12/01/2019



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric, gas, water).



To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.



Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.



Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.



(RLNE5338511)