Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM

2501 Dewitt Avenue

2501 Dewitt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Dewitt Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated Del Ray Single Family Home on Corner Lot - Available December 1, 2019.

Welcome Home to this newly renovated 3 level 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom, 2 half bathroom home.

Home features 3 levels and sits on nearly a 1/4 acre lot. Main level features gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the living room and dining room. Grab a book from the built in bookcase and warm up this winter in front of the gas fireplace in the living room. Newly remodeled eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, wine chiller in beverage center area, built in desk, laundry closet with barn door, and spacious pantry. Access to the fenced in rear yard via the kitchen. Master bedroom suite is located on the main level as well, with wall to wall carpeting and a remodeled bathroom.

Upper level of the home feature two additional spacious bedrooms as well as another remodeled full bathroom.

Lower level features new wood flooring, additional storage space as well a 1/2 bathroom.

List of all upgrades: New roof, new paint throughout, Smarthome Ready (Nest thermostats and lights),wall to wall carpeting in all three bedrooms,full basement with new flooring, gas heating, dual level thermostats, large eat in kitchen with movable island, desk and work-space area, stainless steel appliances throughout, storage shed with Bluetooth lock (mower and weedwacker convey), full house warranty, and outdoor patio addition (to be done in the spring).

Parking: 2-3 car driveway

Pets: Owner will allow pets with deposit. Two pets max ($500 per pet deposit)

Schools: Alexandria City Public Schools

Neighborhood: Del Ray; located right off of Mt Vernon Avenue

Community Amenities: close to many of the Del Ray shops and restaurants, walk to the Del ray Framer's Market, one lock to bus stop which can take you to Pentagon Metro, minutes to Washington, DC, Crystal City, and Old Town Alexandria.

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $140,000/ year. Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Rent: $3500
Security Deposit: $3500 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: 12/01/2019

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric, gas, water).

To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

(RLNE5338511)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Dewitt Avenue have any available units?
2501 Dewitt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2501 Dewitt Avenue have?
Some of 2501 Dewitt Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Dewitt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Dewitt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Dewitt Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Dewitt Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Dewitt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Dewitt Avenue offers parking.
Does 2501 Dewitt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Dewitt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Dewitt Avenue have a pool?
No, 2501 Dewitt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Dewitt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2501 Dewitt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Dewitt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Dewitt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Dewitt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 Dewitt Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

