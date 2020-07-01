All apartments in Alexandria
2320 HENSHAW PLACE

Location

2320 Henshaw Place, Alexandria, VA 22311
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this beautiful 1st floor condo unit located in prime location in Alexandria. Open floor plan with high ceilings, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, and fresh paint in living area. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, and brand new dishwasher. Bedroom features newer carpet and large closet. In unit washer and dryer. Private patio with storage bin. Ring doorbell/camera installed. Comes with 1 assigned parking spot "Reserved Resident 2" very close to the unit, as shown in photo #2. Conveniently located close to Shirlington, 395, Fort Ward Park, and Old Town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 HENSHAW PLACE have any available units?
2320 HENSHAW PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2320 HENSHAW PLACE have?
Some of 2320 HENSHAW PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 HENSHAW PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2320 HENSHAW PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 HENSHAW PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2320 HENSHAW PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 2320 HENSHAW PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2320 HENSHAW PLACE offers parking.
Does 2320 HENSHAW PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2320 HENSHAW PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 HENSHAW PLACE have a pool?
No, 2320 HENSHAW PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2320 HENSHAW PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2320 HENSHAW PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 HENSHAW PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 HENSHAW PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2320 HENSHAW PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2320 HENSHAW PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

