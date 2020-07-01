2320 HENSHAW PLACE

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful 1st floor condo unit located in prime location in Alexandria. Open floor plan with high ceilings, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, and fresh paint in living area. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, and brand new dishwasher. Bedroom features newer carpet and large closet. In unit washer and dryer. Private patio with storage bin. Ring doorbell/camera installed. Comes with 1 assigned parking spot "Reserved Resident 2" very close to the unit, as shown in photo #2. Conveniently located close to Shirlington, 395, Fort Ward Park, and Old Town.