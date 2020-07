219 S ROYAL ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground

CHARMING HISTORIC OLD TOWN TOWNHOUSE HAS IDEAL LOCATION WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING OLD TOWN HAS TO OFFER! GRAND HIGH CEILINGS, CROWN MOLDING, WIDE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS AND RECESSED LIGHTING THROUGHOUT. LIVING ROOM WITH BUILT-INS AND GAS FIREPLACE. OPEN KITCHEN WITH LIMESTONE COUNTERS, GLASS TILED BACKSPLASH, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, ISLAND AND BREAKFAST BAR. FAMILY ROOM OFF KITCHEN HAS LARGE FRENCH DOORS THAT OPEN TO PRIVATE BRICK-WALLED PATIO. CONVENIENT MAIN LEVEL POWDER ROOM. TWO MASTER SUITES UPSTAIRS EACH WITH PRIVATE FULL BATH AND GENEROUS CLOSET SPACE. SKYLIGHT IN STAIRWELL REALLY MAKES IT BRIGHT & SUNNY! STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER ON BEDROOM LEVEL. CAN BE RENTED PARTIALLY FURNISHED IF DESIRED. WALK TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, PLAYGROUND, PARK, GROCERY STORE AND THE POTOMAC RIVER. KING STREET METRO IS JUST A FREE TROLLEY RIDE UP KING STREET. PAINT HAS BEEN FRESHENED AND HOUSE HAS BEEN CLEANED - IT IS READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. PLEASE WEAR MASK WHILE VIEWING.