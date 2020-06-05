Rent Calculator
Alexandria, VA
208 Clifford Ave.
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM
1 of 1
208 Clifford Ave.
208 Clifford Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Alexandria
Del Ray
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location
208 Clifford Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/01/20 Charming Del Ray Bungalow - Property Id: 256041
Beautiful furnished renovated 1925 bungalow in heart of Del Ray.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256041
Property Id 256041
(RLNE5685102)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 208 Clifford Ave. have any available units?
208 Clifford Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
What amenities does 208 Clifford Ave. have?
Some of 208 Clifford Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 208 Clifford Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
208 Clifford Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Clifford Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Clifford Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 208 Clifford Ave. offer parking?
No, 208 Clifford Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 208 Clifford Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 Clifford Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Clifford Ave. have a pool?
No, 208 Clifford Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 208 Clifford Ave. have accessible units?
No, 208 Clifford Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Clifford Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Clifford Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Clifford Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Clifford Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
