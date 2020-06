Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with laundry, large yard and 1 driveway parking space. Large rooms and modern bath and kitchen. Central heat and AC. Fenced in yard. Deck of rear of house. Completely remodeled in 2013. Option to rent half of the 2 car garage which is secure from the other half. $250 a month. To apply for rent, go to PPMNVA.com and follow directions for tenants.