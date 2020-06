Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Stunning home just a short walk to Crystal City, Metro Way, restaurants and shopping. Remodeled from top to bottom this home boasts heated floors in the kitchen and dining room, premium cabinetry and appliances, private parking for 3-4 vehicles and more. Includes washer & dryer and storage shed. $300 rebate to tenants upon commencement of lease. Heated floors.