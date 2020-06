Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

GREAT REMODELED DUPLEX OFF DUKE STREET NEAR LANDMARK - NEW KITCHEN & APPLIANCES. NEW WINDOWS, BLINDS, CARPETING, FLOORING AND NEW PAINT. FENCED IN BACKYARD WITH A NICE SUN ROOM. CLOSE TO 95 AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. DON'T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3078856)