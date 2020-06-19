All apartments in Alexandria
191 Somervelle Street, Unit 105.
191 Somervelle Street, Unit 105
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

191 Somervelle Street, Unit 105

191 Somerville Street · (703) 270-1011 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

191 Somerville Street, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 191 Somervelle Street, Unit 105 · Avail. now

$2,197

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
FOR RENT- GORGEOUS 2BDR/2BA CONDO IN ALEXANDRIA - Dynamite 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths condo located in the sought after community of Cameron Station. Spacious Master bedroom leads into a sitting area/office, attached full bath with walk-in closet and linen closet. Completely renovated kitchen with upgraded counter tops and black appliances. Open concept with breakfast bar opening into the living room. Grand fireplace in the living room. Separate dining room. Hardwood floors throughout the condo. Assigned parking space, access to pool.

Small dogs welcome with Pet Fee.

Renter pays Gas and Electric.

Small dogs welcome with Pet Fee.

Renter pays Gas and Electric.

Make sure to watch the video tour: COMING SOON!!!

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home.

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 703-270-1011 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.

E-mail me at tyson.jackson@propertymanagementpros.com

"We get results in "this market!"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5743393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 191 Somervelle Street, Unit 105 have any available units?
191 Somervelle Street, Unit 105 has a unit available for $2,197 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 191 Somervelle Street, Unit 105 have?
Some of 191 Somervelle Street, Unit 105's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Somervelle Street, Unit 105 currently offering any rent specials?
191 Somervelle Street, Unit 105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Somervelle Street, Unit 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 191 Somervelle Street, Unit 105 is pet friendly.
Does 191 Somervelle Street, Unit 105 offer parking?
Yes, 191 Somervelle Street, Unit 105 does offer parking.
Does 191 Somervelle Street, Unit 105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 Somervelle Street, Unit 105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Somervelle Street, Unit 105 have a pool?
Yes, 191 Somervelle Street, Unit 105 has a pool.
Does 191 Somervelle Street, Unit 105 have accessible units?
No, 191 Somervelle Street, Unit 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Somervelle Street, Unit 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 Somervelle Street, Unit 105 does not have units with dishwashers.

