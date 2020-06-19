191 Somervelle Street, Unit 105.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool

FOR RENT- GORGEOUS 2BDR/2BA CONDO IN ALEXANDRIA - Dynamite 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths condo located in the sought after community of Cameron Station. Spacious Master bedroom leads into a sitting area/office, attached full bath with walk-in closet and linen closet. Completely renovated kitchen with upgraded counter tops and black appliances. Open concept with breakfast bar opening into the living room. Grand fireplace in the living room. Separate dining room. Hardwood floors throughout the condo. Assigned parking space, access to pool.



Small dogs welcome with Pet Fee.



Renter pays Gas and Electric.



No Cats Allowed



