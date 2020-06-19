1724 OSAGE STREET

Amenities

Available to Rent April 1, 2020 - Beautiful and bright 2-level, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo rental in Kingsgate of Alexandria, VA. New hardwood flooring on the upper level and in the entryway. Large windows bring in an abundance of natural light into the open living room, featuring a gas fireplace, crown molding, balcony, and dining area. A dazzling kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A half bath is on the main level. Two bedrooms upstairs with vaulted ceilings each have an ensuite bathroom and walk-in-closet. The Master bathroom is updated and features a dual-sink vanity. Washer/Dryer on upper level. 1 assigned off-street parking spot. Easy walk to Bradlee Shopping Center with several dining and grocery options nearby. Minutes from Shirlington Village and I-395 for easy commuting, or use nearby bus access straight to Metro.