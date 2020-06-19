All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated April 3 2020 at 7:10 PM

1724 OSAGE STREET

1724 Osage Street · No Longer Available
Location

1724 Osage Street, Alexandria, VA 22302
Fairlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available to Rent April 1, 2020 - Beautiful and bright 2-level, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo rental in Kingsgate of Alexandria, VA. New hardwood flooring on the upper level and in the entryway. Large windows bring in an abundance of natural light into the open living room, featuring a gas fireplace, crown molding, balcony, and dining area. A dazzling kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A half bath is on the main level. Two bedrooms upstairs with vaulted ceilings each have an ensuite bathroom and walk-in-closet. The Master bathroom is updated and features a dual-sink vanity. Washer/Dryer on upper level. 1 assigned off-street parking spot. Easy walk to Bradlee Shopping Center with several dining and grocery options nearby. Minutes from Shirlington Village and I-395 for easy commuting, or use nearby bus access straight to Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 OSAGE STREET have any available units?
1724 OSAGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1724 OSAGE STREET have?
Some of 1724 OSAGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 OSAGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1724 OSAGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 OSAGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1724 OSAGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1724 OSAGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1724 OSAGE STREET offers parking.
Does 1724 OSAGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1724 OSAGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 OSAGE STREET have a pool?
No, 1724 OSAGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1724 OSAGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1724 OSAGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 OSAGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1724 OSAGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1724 OSAGE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1724 OSAGE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
