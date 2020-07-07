All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 171 Somervelle St 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
171 Somervelle St 102
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

171 Somervelle St 102

171 Somerville Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

171 Somerville Street, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Unit 102 Available 06/07/20 BEAUTIFUL CONDO FOR RENT IN CAMERON STATION - Property Id: 265182

AVAIL;AABLE JUNE 7TH 2020!!! THIS IS A CONDO IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD!!! Unit comes with two reserved parking spaces-one in underground garage and the other in close proximity to the unit. FANTASTIC AMENTIES INCLUDED! Gym, locker room, swimming pool, clubhouse. Steps to beautiful Brenman Park where you can walk your dog, watch outdoor Summertime movies. Shuttle to Van Dorn Metro. Owner/Landlord is retired Air Force Officer. Great appliances and customized California Closets. GREAT RENTAL PRICE! WILL NOT LAST! PROOF OF INCOME AND CREDIT CHECK. UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265182
Property Id 265182

(RLNE5715216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Somervelle St 102 have any available units?
171 Somervelle St 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 171 Somervelle St 102 have?
Some of 171 Somervelle St 102's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 Somervelle St 102 currently offering any rent specials?
171 Somervelle St 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Somervelle St 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 171 Somervelle St 102 is pet friendly.
Does 171 Somervelle St 102 offer parking?
Yes, 171 Somervelle St 102 offers parking.
Does 171 Somervelle St 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 171 Somervelle St 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Somervelle St 102 have a pool?
Yes, 171 Somervelle St 102 has a pool.
Does 171 Somervelle St 102 have accessible units?
No, 171 Somervelle St 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Somervelle St 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 171 Somervelle St 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 171 Somervelle St 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 171 Somervelle St 102 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street
Alexandria, VA 22305
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd
Alexandria, VA 22312
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave
Alexandria, VA 22303
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St
Alexandria, VA 22311
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way
Alexandria, VA 22303
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University