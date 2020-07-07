171 Somervelle St 102

Amenities

Unit 102 Available 06/07/20 BEAUTIFUL CONDO FOR RENT IN CAMERON STATION - Property Id: 265182



AVAIL;AABLE JUNE 7TH 2020!!! THIS IS A CONDO IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD!!! Unit comes with two reserved parking spaces-one in underground garage and the other in close proximity to the unit. FANTASTIC AMENTIES INCLUDED! Gym, locker room, swimming pool, clubhouse. Steps to beautiful Brenman Park where you can walk your dog, watch outdoor Summertime movies. Shuttle to Van Dorn Metro. Owner/Landlord is retired Air Force Officer. Great appliances and customized California Closets. GREAT RENTAL PRICE! WILL NOT LAST! PROOF OF INCOME AND CREDIT CHECK. UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED.

