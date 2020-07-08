All apartments in Alexandria
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1697 KENWOOD AVENUE
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

1697 KENWOOD AVENUE

1697 Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1697 Kenwood Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22302
Fairlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY through March 1, 2020. Beautifully updated unit in convenient Beverly Hills! Bright white kitchen cabinets with under cabinet lighting and stainless steel appliances. Bamboo flooring throughout the living areas, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms, freshly shampooed carpet in bedrooms. Private patio area, and small yard area maintained by the community in front of the unit. The master bathroom and walk in closet make living here feel like luxury. One assigned parking space plus flexible lot parking. In unit laundry and storage. Close to Shirlington, Bradlee Shopping Center, Old Town Alexandria--Easy commute to Pentagon, DC, Amazon HQ2, really everywhere!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1697 KENWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
1697 KENWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1697 KENWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 1697 KENWOOD AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1697 KENWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1697 KENWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1697 KENWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1697 KENWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1697 KENWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1697 KENWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1697 KENWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1697 KENWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1697 KENWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1697 KENWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1697 KENWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1697 KENWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1697 KENWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1697 KENWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1697 KENWOOD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1697 KENWOOD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

