Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
168 Normandy Hill Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:46 AM

168 Normandy Hill Drive

168 Normandy Hill Drive · (703) 370-1151
Location

168 Normandy Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA 22304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,630

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large two bedroom townhouse apartment in sought after Normandy Hill Apartments! This 2 bedroom will not last long. All utilities included except electric. Commuter friendly with Metro service at the front of the community! Convenient location with King Street metro only 2 miles away. Walking distance to grocery, pharmacy, dry cleaners, restaurants. shopping.
Large two bedroom townhouse apartment in sought after Normandy Hill Apartments! This 2 bedroom will not last long. All utilities included except electric. Commuter friendly with Metro service at the front of the community! Convenient location with King Street metro only 2 miles away. Walking distance to grocery, pharmacy, dry cleaners, restaurants. shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Normandy Hill Drive have any available units?
168 Normandy Hill Drive has a unit available for $1,630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
Is 168 Normandy Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
168 Normandy Hill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Normandy Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 168 Normandy Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 168 Normandy Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 168 Normandy Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 168 Normandy Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Normandy Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Normandy Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 168 Normandy Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 168 Normandy Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 168 Normandy Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Normandy Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 Normandy Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Normandy Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 Normandy Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
