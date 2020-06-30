All apartments in Alexandria
1641 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE
1641 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE

1641 Hunting Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1641 Hunting Creek Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Large Brick Front End Unit Townhouse with 2 car garage, 4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, 2 Master Bedroom Suites.Minutes from Pentagon and Pentagon City, Reagan National Airport, Crystal City, fine restaurants, shops in Old Town, adjacent to scenic Potomac River with GW Bike/Walking trail to Mount Vernon. great Community with large swimming pool, tennis courts and tot lot. Spacious Sun Filled Rooms with Large Windows, French Doors and High Ceilings. Too Good to be a rental. Formerly the builder's model home is filled with luxury upgrades through out. Available April 1 if necessary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
1641 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1641 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 1641 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1641 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1641 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1641 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1641 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1641 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1641 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1641 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1641 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1641 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1641 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1641 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

