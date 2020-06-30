1641 HUNTING CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool playground tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Large Brick Front End Unit Townhouse with 2 car garage, 4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, 2 Master Bedroom Suites.Minutes from Pentagon and Pentagon City, Reagan National Airport, Crystal City, fine restaurants, shops in Old Town, adjacent to scenic Potomac River with GW Bike/Walking trail to Mount Vernon. great Community with large swimming pool, tennis courts and tot lot. Spacious Sun Filled Rooms with Large Windows, French Doors and High Ceilings. Too Good to be a rental. Formerly the builder's model home is filled with luxury upgrades through out. Available April 1 if necessary.