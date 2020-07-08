Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like
1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A
1603 Potomac Greens Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Northeast Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1603 Potomac Greens Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Potomac Greens Drive. This property offers 1,216 square feet of living space, A/C and a parking garage. Pet-friendly property with great finishings.
(RLNE5710012)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Similar Listings
Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street
Alexandria, VA 08876
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22306
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way
Alexandria, VA 22310
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A have any available units?
1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
Is 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A is pet friendly.
Does 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A offer parking?
Yes, 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A offers parking.
Does 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A have a pool?
No, 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A have accessible units?
No, 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A has units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Alexandria 1 Bedrooms
Alexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with Parking
Alexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Del Ray
London Park Apartments
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle District
Braddock Road Metro
Old Town
Brookville Seminary Valley
Southwest Quadrant
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University