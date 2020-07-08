All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like
1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A

1603 Potomac Greens Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Northeast Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1603 Potomac Greens Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Potomac Greens Drive. This property offers 1,216 square feet of living space, A/C and a parking garage. Pet-friendly property with great finishings.

(RLNE5710012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street
Alexandria, VA 08876
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22306
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way
Alexandria, VA 22310
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A have any available units?
1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Is 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A is pet friendly.
Does 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A offer parking?
Yes, 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A offers parking.
Does 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A have a pool?
No, 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A have accessible units?
No, 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1603 Potomac Greens Drive #A has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 BedroomsAlexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly PlacesAlexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments WestEisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld TownBrookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University