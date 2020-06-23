All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
1260 QUAKER HILL DRIVE
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:06 AM

1260 QUAKER HILL DRIVE

1260 Quaker Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1260 Quaker Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Quaker Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Three level townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Large and Spacious, kitchen is open and beautiful with new gleaming granite countertops, large breakfast bar, gas cooking and a ton of cabinet and counter space. Two-way fireplace in between dining room and living room, French doors lead to large deck off dining room. New Hardwood laminate flooring throughout entire house. Cathedral ceilings and fabulous soaking tub in master bedroom suite, as well as large walk in closet. Fully finished lower level with both rec / family room and a den / office or 4th bedroom with full bath. LR: 22 x 16 DR: 12 x 10 KIT: 12 x 10 FAMILY ROOM: 16 x 11 REC ROOM:DEN:12 x 11 MBR: 17 x 11 2NDBR: 10 x 10 3RDBR: 10 x 10 4THBR: 5THBR: OTHER: DESCRIPTIONEntry Level : LR, DR, KIT, ~ Ba Upper Level : 3 Bedrooms 2 Full bathsLower Level : Rec room, Den / office / Full bathSchools : ES: Macarthur MS: George Washington HS: TC Williams Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $106,000/ year. Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.Fees: Application Fee: $45/ applicantRent: $2495Security Deposit: $2495 (due at time of submitting application)Date Available: NowUtilities: Tenant pays for all utilitiesPets: case by case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 QUAKER HILL DRIVE have any available units?
1260 QUAKER HILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 QUAKER HILL DRIVE have?
Some of 1260 QUAKER HILL DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 QUAKER HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1260 QUAKER HILL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 QUAKER HILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1260 QUAKER HILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1260 QUAKER HILL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1260 QUAKER HILL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1260 QUAKER HILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 QUAKER HILL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 QUAKER HILL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1260 QUAKER HILL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1260 QUAKER HILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1260 QUAKER HILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 QUAKER HILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1260 QUAKER HILL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
