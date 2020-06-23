1260 QUAKER HILL DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Gorgeous Three level townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Large and Spacious, kitchen is open and beautiful with new gleaming granite countertops, large breakfast bar, gas cooking and a ton of cabinet and counter space. Two-way fireplace in between dining room and living room, French doors lead to large deck off dining room. New Hardwood laminate flooring throughout entire house. Cathedral ceilings and fabulous soaking tub in master bedroom suite, as well as large walk in closet. Fully finished lower level with both rec / family room and a den / office or 4th bedroom with full bath. LR: 22 x 16 DR: 12 x 10 KIT: 12 x 10 FAMILY ROOM: 16 x 11 REC ROOM:DEN:12 x 11 MBR: 17 x 11 2NDBR: 10 x 10 3RDBR: 10 x 10 4THBR: 5THBR: OTHER: DESCRIPTIONEntry Level : LR, DR, KIT, ~ Ba Upper Level : 3 Bedrooms 2 Full bathsLower Level : Rec room, Den / office / Full bathSchools : ES: Macarthur MS: George Washington HS: TC Williams Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $106,000/ year. Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.Fees: Application Fee: $45/ applicantRent: $2495Security Deposit: $2495 (due at time of submitting application)Date Available: NowUtilities: Tenant pays for all utilitiesPets: case by case basis