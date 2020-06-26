All apartments in Alexandria
112 East Raymond Avenue

112 East Raymond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

112 East Raymond Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed 2 bath - Lovely home located in sought after Del Ray. Hardwood floors, custom woodwork, original solid wood interior doors, great kitchen w/ ceramic tile. Gorgeous upper-level master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and luxurious master bath. Large front porch, wood deck, and beautiful brick patio. Over-sized one car garage, pets case by case.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Sully 904 419 7277
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 East Raymond Avenue have any available units?
112 East Raymond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 112 East Raymond Avenue have?
Some of 112 East Raymond Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 East Raymond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
112 East Raymond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 East Raymond Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 East Raymond Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 112 East Raymond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 112 East Raymond Avenue offers parking.
Does 112 East Raymond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 East Raymond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 East Raymond Avenue have a pool?
No, 112 East Raymond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 112 East Raymond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 112 East Raymond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 112 East Raymond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 East Raymond Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 East Raymond Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 112 East Raymond Avenue has units with air conditioning.
