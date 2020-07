Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Very nice custom remodeled Top Floor unit features new carpet over cork floor, exposed cork foyer floor, Mosaic tile bath, built in TV system in Living room and cozy wood burning Fireplace. Washer & dryer in unit. New tankless HWH. Community has outdoor pool, meeting/party room and extra storage. Just 1 block to river & bike path, walk to shopping & restaurants. Easy commute options. Must see!