Alexandria, VA
1106 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY
Last updated February 5 2020 at 2:31 AM

1106 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY

1106 West Taylor Run Parkway · No Longer Available
Alexandria
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Location

1106 West Taylor Run Parkway, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION!!! Rare find, mostly NEW CONSTRUCTION top to bottom, minutes to old town. BRAND NEW SECOND STORY ADDITION! Upscale contemporary boasting 5 beds 4 extravagant baths. Approx. 3000 sf of modern lavish luxury, cathedral ceilings, state of the art floating stairs w/SS cable hand rails, modern tiled fireplace, gourmet chef's granite kitchen, opulent chandeliers, stylish flooring, 2nd floor laundry room, dual zone HVAC, all new PEM, garage entry to basement, beautiful fenced yard, large deck for entertaining, elevated patio w/ fire pit, custom skylights & windows, quite cul de sac overlooking woods. ALL NEW SYSTEMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY have any available units?
1106 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1106 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY have?
Some of 1106 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
1106 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 1106 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1106 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 1106 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 1106 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 1106 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 1106 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 1106 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1106 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY has units with air conditioning.

