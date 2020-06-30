1106 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage new construction

MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION!!! Rare find, mostly NEW CONSTRUCTION top to bottom, minutes to old town. BRAND NEW SECOND STORY ADDITION! Upscale contemporary boasting 5 beds 4 extravagant baths. Approx. 3000 sf of modern lavish luxury, cathedral ceilings, state of the art floating stairs w/SS cable hand rails, modern tiled fireplace, gourmet chef's granite kitchen, opulent chandeliers, stylish flooring, 2nd floor laundry room, dual zone HVAC, all new PEM, garage entry to basement, beautiful fenced yard, large deck for entertaining, elevated patio w/ fire pit, custom skylights & windows, quite cul de sac overlooking woods. ALL NEW SYSTEMS!