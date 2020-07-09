All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:07 PM

110 E LINDEN ST

110 East Linden Street · No Longer Available
Location

110 East Linden Street, Alexandria, VA 22301
Rosemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Rosemont colonial located a few blocks from the Braddock Metro and walking distance to Old Town and Del Ray. Updated kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors throughout. Family room off kitchen which leads to rear patio and fenced back yard. Fabulous landscaping and plantings. Charming front porch.AGENTS, PLEASE USE THE FOLLOWING PROCEDURES WHEN SHOWING:* Bring hand sanitizers, wipes and gloves.* Apply hand sanitizers or gloves before entering house.*Remove shoes outside the front door.* Use wipes on Sentri lockbox, keys and all doorknobs.THANKS FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING AND COOPERATION.Bob

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

