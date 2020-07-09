110 E LINDEN ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming Rosemont colonial located a few blocks from the Braddock Metro and walking distance to Old Town and Del Ray. Updated kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors throughout. Family room off kitchen which leads to rear patio and fenced back yard. Fabulous landscaping and plantings. Charming front porch.AGENTS, PLEASE USE THE FOLLOWING PROCEDURES WHEN SHOWING:* Bring hand sanitizers, wipes and gloves.* Apply hand sanitizers or gloves before entering house.*Remove shoes outside the front door.* Use wipes on Sentri lockbox, keys and all doorknobs.THANKS FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING AND COOPERATION.Bob