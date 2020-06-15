108 Roberts Ln 200

Amenities

Perfect location for work & fun! Located with easy access from 495 Beltway Telegraph Rd exit, walk to the King St. Metro station in 15 min (or scooter in 5!), be in Old Town for dinner in 5 min, or hop on the highway. Completely updated in the last 2 years, the open layout has hardwood floors, a large porch (grills are allowed!), new GE Slate appliances, premium finishes, granite countertops, & kitchen island. Full size washer & dryer plus 2 fully remodeled bathrooms! The master suite (11x15) has a built-in closet system, plus a large bathroom with Carrara marble double sinks, bright lighting, & large shower. The second bedroom (11x12) features a walk in closet. Rental comes with one reserved parking spot in front of unit plus 2 guest passes for additional cars (ample guest parking). Utilities include heat, AC, water, sewage, trash, pool access, community room. Electric (~$35-50 per month) and cable/internet not included. NO smokers/vaping allowed inside or on premises at all, no pets.

