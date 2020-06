Amenities

Charming FURNISHED walk-up flat in a historic building with off street PARKING, UTILITIES & WI-FI INCLUDED! Unbeatable location just 1/2 block from King St. and a short walk to METRO and the waterfront! Located on the 4th level above the Saint George Gallery next door to the Sugar House Day Spa. Limited to 1 income to qualify. No Pets or Smoking. **Short term rentals 3-6 months possible.