Spacious 2 bed, 2 full bath town home in the heart of Old Town! Main level features updated kitchen which leads to full size dining room overlooking family room with fireplace. French doors allow access from the family room to large brick patio. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Attic storage, in unit washer dryer and garage parking make this a unique opportunity. Enjoy all the character of Old Town with every modern amenity. Available now!