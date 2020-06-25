All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated January 11 2020 at 8:55 AM

1015 N Pitt St

1015 North Pitt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1015 North Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Short term & long term lease available! Beautiful 3 Bedroom Town House located in Alexandria Va, 2.5 Bathrooms, Updated kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood flooring, plenty of attic storage, large walk down patio, End-Unit, beautiful landscaping and in close proximity to restaraunts, grocery stores, bike/walking paths, parks and more. Must See. 1 parking space and an additional parking space can be added for an additional $100 per month. This property is minutes from DC! Short Term Lease Option Available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 N Pitt St have any available units?
1015 N Pitt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1015 N Pitt St have?
Some of 1015 N Pitt St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 N Pitt St currently offering any rent specials?
1015 N Pitt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 N Pitt St pet-friendly?
No, 1015 N Pitt St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1015 N Pitt St offer parking?
Yes, 1015 N Pitt St offers parking.
Does 1015 N Pitt St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 N Pitt St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 N Pitt St have a pool?
No, 1015 N Pitt St does not have a pool.
Does 1015 N Pitt St have accessible units?
No, 1015 N Pitt St does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 N Pitt St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 N Pitt St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 N Pitt St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1015 N Pitt St has units with air conditioning.
