1015 N Pitt St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Short term & long term lease available! Beautiful 3 Bedroom Town House located in Alexandria Va, 2.5 Bathrooms, Updated kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood flooring, plenty of attic storage, large walk down patio, End-Unit, beautiful landscaping and in close proximity to restaraunts, grocery stores, bike/walking paths, parks and more. Must See. 1 parking space and an additional parking space can be added for an additional $100 per month. This property is minutes from DC! Short Term Lease Option Available!